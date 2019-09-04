Occasion maybe got to the players, admits Camelon boss Gordon Herd

Camelon boss Gordon Herd conceded the occasion maybe got to his players after they crashed out of the Scottish Cup to Auchinleck Talbot in the second preliminary round last weekend.

The Mariners lost 2-0 to the Ayrshire giants, saw their interest in this season’s competition come to an end and Herd felt his side could have performed better on the day.

He told the Falkirk Herald: “It wasn’t the result or the performance that we would have hoped for.

“Credit to Talbot they play very good football. I don’t know whether the occasion maybe got to the boys, I don’t know if it was nerves.

“They are young squad, it’s their first time and they’ve done well to get this far and it’s a good experience for them which hopefully they will learn from.

“The boys were down after the game but Talbot have done that to a lot of teams.”

Camelon had their application rejected for an SFA member licence last year on the grounds of failing to meet new floodlight criteria – but still played in this season’s Scottish Cup having won the South of Scotland Shield.

However, Herd said work was ongoing behind the scenes at the club to ensure they are granted a licence the next time they apply to allow them entry to the senior Scottish Cup on a regular basis.

He added: “The committee are working hard towards to getting things in place and we just need to see where it goes.

“The boys have now had a taste and want to be involved in this every season.”

Camelon return to league action on Saturday at home to Dunbar – whom they sit a point above in sixth.

The Mariners have won their last two games in the Premier Division in the East of Scotland League and are looking to build on that momentum against the East Lothian outfit.

Herd said: “The boys need to make sure that last week’s result doesn’t give them a hangover for Saturday.

“Dunbar have signed well over the summer.

“Any game in this league is a tough one but we’re looking to build on the last couple of weeks.

“We’ve won two games on the bounce and will be looking to make it three. It won’t be easy Dunbar ran Linlithgow Rose close a few weeks ago.”

Andy Kay remains sidelined while Don Morrison is on holiday. Herd otherwise has a full squad to choose from.