Nostalgia: May tells clubs to "Make your bid or shut up!" as future of club captain draws speculation

This time ten years ago Falkirk boss Eddie May was determined to hold on to club captain Darren Barr at least until the end of the season.

The Scotland international defender was the target of interest from Aberdeen and Hibs, who at the time were managed by former Bairns boss John Hughes, but May told suitors to either "make a bid or shut up!"

Speaking in January 2010, the then Falkirk manager said: "It’s quite simple.

“If teams want to put a bid in then that is up to them and the club will consider any offers. But no one has done that yet, we see more talk but the situation is very simple.

“Darren has stated in black and white that he want to consider his options and will not be signing any pre-contract agreements. I don’t know why that is so hard to understand.

“My own view is that Darren will not leave Falkirk during the transfer window and that he will be here for the next four months and, if that is the case, I will be very happy.”

Despite that, Barr went on to sign a pre-contract deal with Hearts the following week with May admitting he was resigned to losing the defender since the start of the season.

Barr remained with the Bairns to try and help them avoid relegation but there was no happy ending for anyone after the final day draw at Rugby Park that season.

Still remembered fondly by Falkirk fans, he never added to his single Scotland cap which he earned in a 0-0 draw with Northern Ireland in 2008, making him the first Falkirk player to earn a Scotland cap since John White in 1959.

Barr spent three years with Hearts and also represented the like of Kilmarnock and Ross County in his career.

He is now assistant manager at Ladbrokes League 2 side Annan Athletic.