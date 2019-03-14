No slacking for promoted Camelon

Camelon boss Gordon Herd says his side won’t be taking their foot off the gas despite already ensuring promotion for next season.

Saturday’s win over Preston guaranteed the Mariners a place in next season’s new-look East of Scotland Premier League.

But Herd insists his players, currently fourth in the table, still want to finish as high as they can, not to mention the three opportunities they have to add to the two cups they have already won.

He said: “We’ve got Jeanfield sitting level on points with us and we’ve still got them to play up there. But we feel we can still maybe catch [second placed] Linlithgow as well if results go our way and we do what we need to do.

“But we’ve got a semi-final against Bonnyrigg coming up next month and we’ve still got another couple of cup competitions to play as well so we’ve still got a good part of the season left.

“We’re getting to the business end and we’re just looking to the boys to be as consistent as they can and keep churning out the results.”

Saturday’s win saw Camelon come from behind to win after trailing at the break - with Kieran Anderson’s hat-trick taking his season’s tally to a remarkable 42.

Dylan Weldon’s goal shortly before half-time gave the visitors the lead, but Anderson levelled from the penalty spot with his 40th of the season after Alan Sneddon was brought down.

Goal number 41 followed from a free-kick and Anderson completed his hat-trick with another penalty, again after Sneddon was fouled.

Alan Docherty then sealed the win with a fourth, cutting in after a run on the right and then going on to smash the ball home.

Herd said: “It was a good performance, a lot of guys went about their business really well. Obviously Kieran’s kind of stolen the headlines again with his hat-trick and he’s been an absolutely different class for us.

“His goals speak for themselves but he brings a lot more to the team.”

“But we were quite happy with the way the boys played in the first half and in the second half we stepped up a gear.”

This Saturday Camelon are away to Craigroyston.