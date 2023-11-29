No 'silky soccer' on show as Falkirk play out bore draw at Montrose to stay top of League 1

John McGlynn admits the Bairns’ travelling support at Montrose on Tuesday night weren’t treated to “silky soccer” as his team secured a point in a 0-0 draw that the Falkirk manager described as a game that wouldn’t long live in the memory.

Montrose v Falkirk (Photo: Ian Sneddon)

That point against Stewart Petrie’s men does keep the Bairns top of the League 1 table by a single point over Hamilton Accies in second spot, and the draw kept the side’s unbeaten run going as it extended to 19 matches in all competitions.

On the night, Ross MacIver saw an early effort crash off the post from a corner kick, and Calvin Miller and Ethan Ross saw efforts well-cleared on the line, but both teams failed to find their shooting boots – with both sides sharing just four shots on target over the 90 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hosts best chance came midway through the first half when Graham Webster struck the post from range, but other than that they failed to really test Nicky Hogarth while Dundee loanee Luke Graham put in a man-of-the-match display to keep on-form MacIver quiet up top.

Montrose v Falkirk (Photo: Ian Sneddon)

“It wasn’t a brilliant game by any stretch of the imagination,” McGlynn said. “We started the game really well and I thought that we were the better side throughout the game. We deserved to win it.

“But that was it from them really. We had opportunities but we weren't clinical enough in front of goal otherwise we would have won the game. It was a game that we were on top in for long spells but we just couldn’t get that goal on the night. We put balls into the box but we didn’t get on the end of the them.

“It is always going to be a difficult game up here and we actually did play some really good football – you know it will get scrappy at times and to be honest it wasn’t a match to get too excited about. It wasn’t silky soccer. But to win league titles you have to deal with nights like that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We never looked like losing the game and we just couldn’t score. If you cannot win a match then you make sure you take a point from it. We’re 19 games unbeaten and we picked up a clean sheet. You take the positives from the game.

Montrose v Falkirk (Photo: Ian Sneddon)

"I have to thank the big travelling support for coming up to back the team on a cold November night.”

Falkirk now host Paul Hartley’s Cove Rangers this Saturday (3pm kick-off) at home with the Aberdeen side coming into the match on the back of an impressive six game winning run in the league.

Ahead of that clash, and the tight battle between the top two as the Bairns look to finally win promotion out of the third tier at the fifth time of asking, McGlynn added: “It was never going to be easy (trying to win the league). It was always going to be like this. We are still a point ahead after Hamilton Accies winning down at Annan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We now host a Cove Rangers side who are a really good run and beat Hamilton not so long ago. They are in a good form and they have really crept up the table after having a tough start to the season but they did sign a full new team and it takes time to bed in that many players.