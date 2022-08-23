No revenge mission, says Irvine ahead of Athletic cup clash with Heriot Watt

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the tail end of last season, the Newtown side lost to a ten man capital outfit on spot-kicks after a 0-0 draw.

“We aren’t too bothered about that result going into this one,” Irvine explained. "Our squad for that match was decimated to be honest.

“So many key players were out and this time around we are just back to full fitness now and this is one of only cup ties in months that I can say we will have basically a full squad available for.

Bo'ness Athletic boss Willie Irvine (Pic by Alan Murray)

"The team that starts will be one that gives some of the guys who haven’t played much yet a start, but having a bench to choose from it a big boost.

"Of course they are in a higher division than us but last season we showed we can compete with teams well above where we currently are.”

On Saturday afternoon, Athletic made it four wins from four in the league after defeating Fauldhouse United 8-1 in the East of Scotland Third Division.

Despite sitting top of the table, having already scored 24 goals, boss Irvine isn’t getting carried away with his side’s start.

"It was another good win for us,” he said. “I can't ask any more of the players at the moment.

"Our start has been just about perfect and we knew our squad would be strong in this league but we aren’t taking anything for granted.