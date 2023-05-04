No penalty problems this time around for Dunipace as they book King Cup final spot

The Denny side travelled to the Clayton Caravan Park Recreation Ground for the semi-final of the competition on the back of a 3-1 loss at the weekend against Glenrothes on First Division duty, and the prospect of facing Robbie Raeside’s promotion hopefuls made for a tough tie.

But, a strong defensive display from a depleted Pace was enough to seal their place in the final, with defender Galloway banishing the side’s shocking spot-kick record too – by holding his nerve to slot home in the 93rd minute after a handball was given in the box.

During last Saturday’s loss, David Morrison missed a key penalty kick at 2-1 to the hosts, in what has been a recurring theme for Dunipace this campaign.

Dunipace's Jordan Herron looks to bomb forward past his St Andrews opponent (Photo: John Stevenson)

Dunipace will now face Lochore Welfare at a venue yet to be decided on Sunday, 14 May, with a kick-off time also yet to be confirmed.

“It was a tough one for us," Pace boss Danny Smith told the Falkirk Herald. “The guys were just finishing work and we are travelling an hour and a bit for a night game. It was hard ask and one that could have easily gone the other way.

“St Andrews are used to winning games and they will get promoted too – they beat Newtongrange at the weekend and Robbie (Raeside) has done a fantastic job there.

“So to win the game in the 90 minutes was a real achievement for us considering our injury problems too, which are well documented. We are getting by just about at the moment.

Dunipace boss Danny Smith says his side 'got the bit of luck they deserve' after edging past St Andrews on Wednesday night (Photo: Alan Murray)

“It was one of those games, they had more of the ball than us, but both goalkeepers didn’t have much to do at all. We were due a wee break in my eyes and we got it.

“The penalty was a clear one and it was a handball. When we get the penalty you are thinking ‘Oh no, here we go again’ but Morgan (Galloway) stepped up and took the responsibility.”

The Westfield Park side can now look forward to a cup final against Lochore Welfare, who are currently in the relegation spots in the same division as the Denny outfit.

Heading into that match, Smith is hoping that he will be able to call upon at least a few of his currently crocked stars.

A crowd of St Andrews' players look to win the ball back in the middle of the park (Photo: John Stevenson)

He added: “The guys have a wee incentive now to work that wee bit harder. I am sure some of the guys will be back sooner than expected now! It will be a great occasion.

“We’ve one a cup not too long ago, but this time around we have build up a wee following now within the local area, and I am hoping that we attract a big crowd.

“It is all hands to the pump for us. We have something to really prepare for now and foucs on, and we will be focusing on that because we want to win it.”