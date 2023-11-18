Tom Lang says Falkirk have goalscorers “all over the pitch” as he reveled in the Bairns 4-2 triumph over Dundee United in the SPFL Trust Trophy final eight.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

That victory, courtesy of a goal from the ex-Raith Rovers defender, Callum Morrison (2) and Finn Yeats saw John McGlynn’s side extend their unbeaten run to 17 matches.

And Lang says his team can take ‘so many positives’ from their latest victory. “Even in the first half, I thought we played really well,” he said. “It was frustrating. We conceded two goals from two shots. But we played so well and we didn’t deserved to be 2-1 down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We said that in the dressing room. We weren’t down at all – we knew that we were playing well and we had caused them all sorts of problems. We can do better, of course we can, we were a little naive for the second goal.

Tom Lang celebrates after Falkirk's 4-2 win over Dundee United (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“Tony Watt is so good at using his body. We dived in and allowed him to score. But after that we were brilliant. We won second balls and really shored up.

“Attacking-wise, we were relentless. Our pace is tremendous. We deserved to win. They are flying in the Championship, no one can beat them, but we did.

“This competition is important to us because we want to show that we can compete against these teams and that we are good enough. Every single player put in a shift and we can look forward to a semi-final now. There are so many positives to take from tonight.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centre-half also hailed the Falkirk team for its attacking threat across the pitch, with the defensive players chipping in with two of the four goals on the night.

The Falkirk ultras section during the Dundee United cup tie (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Speaking of his goal, which made it 2-2, he joked: “It is not surprising for me now. I’m on four goals already this season which is good going. We have goals from all over the pitch. We’ve shown that this season. We have the strength of Ross (MacIver) too and he holds up the ball when needed too. We can play a different type of game if needed.

“We were having a laugh in there about it (Finn Yeats’ goal) because he hadn’t scored yet. If can do it against Dundee United then that is good marker for him. He gets into good positions and the way we play encourages the full-backs to get higher up. He had a shot just before he scored that was unlucky. He has been so good for us.”

Lang also hailed the Falkirk fans’ ultras group behind the goal in the Kevin McAllister Stand for the noise they made. The signing section was officially created earlier in the campaign and has been a hit with other supporters, and the team on the park for the atmosphere it has brought to the Falkirk Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad