'No need for penalty handbags' - Falkirk fans have their say after 4-0 win

Falkirk fans gave their views after the 4-0 win over Peterhead in League One

And the majority were pleased with what they saw.

Grant Elliot: Very comfortable and well deserved win. A bit slack at the back with a few pass backs nearly being intercepted but other than that we strolled through it and could've won by more. We weren't to great in the first half, but more assured in the second. So now all we need to do now is sort out our away form.

Jean Yvonne Kirk We got the 3 points so i am happy, the team seemed more switched on in the second half.

Some alluded to the penalty kick "argument" over who should take the spotkick which Sammon missed.

John Fairley: They got another home win and kept in touch with the teams above us, poor decision on the disallowed goal linesman not keeping up with play. Manager has to eradicate the penalty kick argument between the players shows lack of discipline.

Ryan Calum Didcock: Good display, better in the second half, some good goals scored - really no need for the handbags over the penalty - let’s just hope that ray fixes that and it’s dropped by the players.

Chris Hynd: Happy with that, just need to practice penalties.

Others say that's now the standard set.

Gordon Mccall: Job done, played well with each other for the result they deserved coyb

Alex Hastings: Very competant display, some great goals, whats not to like, similar performances to the end of the season will get us promotion

XAllie XOliver: Decent play, kept the pressure going. Played like a team. If it takes a petted lip from McManus for him to score a goal and up his game like it did, someone should wind him up more often

Keith Kleinman: Good display but let a few chances go could have been more goals

Lewis Connolly: Professional display today. Centre halves snuffed out McAllister completely.

Ross Wayne: Well deserved 3pts & fairly comfortable. If only we had set up tactically like that on the 1st day of the season against them, we may be sitting top now. In this division, that’s the standard we need to play at.

Campbell Preston: Some good finishes and played well in periods of the game after a slow start. Thought Charlie Telfer played well. Need to put a good run of wins together now.