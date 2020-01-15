No departures from Falkirk imminent but talks continue on Declan McManus

Lee Miller says Falkirk are not expecting any more departures from the squad after seeign Lewis Toshney leave for Inverness last week.

However the co-manager cautioned that could all change very quickly in the January transfer whirlwind.

Lee Miller is not expecting any outgoing moves at the moment. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Bairns striker Declan McManus has been linked with a move in some quarters of the media, while Louis Longridge is out of contract.

However Miller included the former Dunfermline and Hamilton attacker in his injury update, and says talks are ongoing with Ross County on the increasing interest in McManus after a series of eye-catching displays.

Miller said: "We’ve touched base with that one and have been in ongoing talks on the whole Declan situation.

"We are desperate to keep him and are speaking to Ross County about that, and potentially something else as well.

"Declan is in a good place just now. So is the whole team. They are playing well, full of confidence and working really hard in training. We are starting to get the benefit of that in the games and that’s good from a coaching point of view - seeing things being worked on day to day trying to implant it and then seeing it on a Saturday."

Saturday's win at Peterhead saw an assured performance across the team - but another eye-catching hat-trick from McManus.

The co-boss added: "In terms of outgoing moves, it changes all the time, by the hour even with us talking all the time to different people.

"As far as it goes now, no, there's nobody going out but that can change in days, in weeks -- I know how it works in January and what it can be like in this transfer window. We will just play it day by day."

Talks with Louis Longridge are described as "ongoing". The forward joined the Bairns on a short-term deal at the start of this season, after a year with Dunfermline.

INCOMING: Raffaele de Vita (Livingston, loan), Ben Hall (Partick, contract expiry).

OUTGOING: Denny Johnstone (Stranraer, loan), Lewis Toshney (Inverness, contract expiry)