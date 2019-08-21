Nicola Docherty: Scotland squad fully behind boss Shelley Kerr

Nicola Docherty has insisted the Scotland squad is fully behind head coach Shelley Kerr after some players were reportedly reduced to tears at a team meeting following their exit from the World Cup.

Kerr admitted that she and some of her backroom team “had a few drinks” with dinner before the debrief and it’s reported some players considered their futures after the meeting.

Nicola Docherty, Scotland international

Docherty did not want to comment on the incident but stressed the team are behind Kerr and focused on the Euro 2021 qualifier against Cyprus on August 30.

She told the Falkirk Herald: “Of course, the squad are fully behind are. We’re just purely focusing on the Euros it’s as simple as that. The first game’s against Cyprus, it’s at Easter Road so it will be a really good game and at a good stadium as well.”

After being knocked out of the World Cup, Docherty, from Redding, believes the Euro qualifying campaign could not have come at a better time for the squad.

She said: “I’m buzzing, I think it’s good we’ve got another campaign to bounce back into after the World Cup exit. I think that’s what we needed confidence wise to get back playing.”