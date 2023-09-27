News you can trust since 1845
Nicola Docherty: Redding ace says Scotland will learn from UEFA Nations League draw with Belgium

​Redding footballer Nicola Docherty says Scotland showed “real character” to earn a last-gasp draw against Belgium on Tuesday night.
By Ben Kearney
Published 27th Sep 2023, 17:34 BST- 1 min read
Scotland's Nicola Docherty and Belgium's Marie Detuyer in action during a UEFA Women's Nations League game between Scotland and Belgium at Hampden Park, on September 26, 2023, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey/SNS Group)Scotland's Nicola Docherty and Belgium's Marie Detuyer in action during a UEFA Women's Nations League game between Scotland and Belgium at Hampden Park, on September 26, 2023, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey/SNS Group)
That 1-1 draw at Hampden, thanks to Sophie Howard’s stoppage-time header, was the Scots’ first point in their UEFA Nations League group.

Speaking after the match, Rangers ace Docherty said: “We showed real character to fight until the end and get a point. ​We should have been more clinical and we had the chances to actually win the match. We knew that they would be tactically aware – our play was good but we didn’t take our chances but we will learn from this.

“Being in League A means we have a tough group with tough matches but we know that we can compete at this level.”

