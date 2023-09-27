Nicola Docherty: Redding ace says Scotland will learn from UEFA Nations League draw with Belgium
That 1-1 draw at Hampden, thanks to Sophie Howard’s stoppage-time header, was the Scots’ first point in their UEFA Nations League group.
Speaking after the match, Rangers ace Docherty said: “We showed real character to fight until the end and get a point. We should have been more clinical and we had the chances to actually win the match. We knew that they would be tactically aware – our play was good but we didn’t take our chances but we will learn from this.
“Being in League A means we have a tough group with tough matches but we know that we can compete at this level.”