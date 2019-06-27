Nicola Docherty heartbreak but Dad could not be more proud after World Cup display

Redding girl Nicola Docherty suffered heartbreak against Argentina but dad Nick said he couldn’t be more proud of his daughter after she fulfilled her World Cup dream.

Scotland fell to defeat to England and Japan in their opening group games, meaning they needed to beat Argentina. However, Shelley Kerr’s side surrendered a 3-0 lead against the South Americans in the final group game – that was not without controversy – and ensured they would be heading home on the plane earlier than hoped.

Scotland's defender Nicola Docherty .(Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images)

For Nick Docherty, though, it was an unforgettable experience.

He told the Falkirk Herald: “I was so proud. Being a parent and watching your son or daughter play at a World Cup – I don’t think there’s a better feeling than that.

“There was a wee tear in the eye when the anthem came on before England. Since she was six years old she has dreamed of playing for Scotland at a World Cup and she’s now fulfilled that dream.”

Nick revealed he had to console Glasgow City full-back Docherty after the Argentina heartbreak.

He said: “She was in tears and I gave her a cuddle. I told her you get highs and lows in football and not to be too disappointed. They played third and seven seeds and had a great World Cup. There’s nothing to be disappointed about.”

He added: “People were coming up to me saying ‘you’re Nic Docherty’s Dad can we get a photo’. The support was excellent and the full country was behind them.”