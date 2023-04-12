Nicola Docherty (left) and Sam Kerr celebrate Docherty goal v Australia (Pic Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Left-sided Rangers defender Docherty, 30, celebrated with her fellow Falkirk-born Scotland international Sam Kerr, a 23-year-old midfielder, after Docherty’s spectacular long range strike in off the post after 47 minutes of the encounter at the Cherry Red Records Stadium.

Scotland were well worth their win with a string of further chances coming their way in a stirring performance.

And the Scots – again including Docherty and Kerr in the starting line-up – continued their fine form with a 4-0 friendly success over Costa Rica at Hampden Park on Tuesday evening.

Seventeen-year-old Emma Watson scored her first international goals after earning only her second cap, with Scotland’s other strikes coming via a Katherine Alvarado own goal and a further goal by Caroline Weir.

Watson’s fine display was a welcome hint of a brighter future on a night Scotland were reminded of what might have been with a second victory in five days over a side competing at this summer's World Cup finals.

Scotland showed why they are 13 places above Costa Rica in the world rankings as the visitors head to Australia and New Zealand without a victory in seven outings.

