Nicola Docherty: Falkirk-born ace scores a stunning second international goal as Scotland women see off Australia before also beating Costa Rica
Falkirk native Nicola Docherty scored her second goal for Scotland as they beat World Cup hosts Australia 1-0 in an international women’s friendly match in London last Friday.
Left-sided Rangers defender Docherty, 30, celebrated with her fellow Falkirk-born Scotland international Sam Kerr, a 23-year-old midfielder, after Docherty’s spectacular long range strike in off the post after 47 minutes of the encounter at the Cherry Red Records Stadium.
Scotland were well worth their win with a string of further chances coming their way in a stirring performance.
And the Scots – again including Docherty and Kerr in the starting line-up – continued their fine form with a 4-0 friendly success over Costa Rica at Hampden Park on Tuesday evening.
Seventeen-year-old Emma Watson scored her first international goals after earning only her second cap, with Scotland’s other strikes coming via a Katherine Alvarado own goal and a further goal by Caroline Weir.
Watson’s fine display was a welcome hint of a brighter future on a night Scotland were reminded of what might have been with a second victory in five days over a side competing at this summer's World Cup finals.
Scotland showed why they are 13 places above Costa Rica in the world rankings as the visitors head to Australia and New Zealand without a victory in seven outings.
The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will take place from July 20 to August 20, with Scotland having failed to qualify.