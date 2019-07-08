Nicola Docherty aims to inspire next generation at Stenhousemuir summer camps

Fresh from her World Cup exploits with Scotland, Glasgow City defender Nicola Docherty turned up at Ochilview hoping to inspire the next generation of youngsters at Stenhousemuir’s girls only summer camp.

It’s the third camp the Warriors have ran in the last two weeks with over 140 boys and girls coming along and being involved and Scotland World Cup star Nicola Docherty was delighted to join them.

Stenhousemuir summer camps have attracted over 140 boys and girls to play football

She said: “Kids having the opportunity to go to these camps during the summer break is key to keeping them active plus it gives them an opportunity to improve on their footballing ability, have fun and interact with other children, I have been a couple of times to Stenhousemuir Football Club and it is an amazing set up for kids of all ages, boys and girls. It really was amazing to see so many girls taking part and it keeps improving every time I pop down for a visit #OurGirlsOurGame’.

Head of Community Football at Stenhousemuir, William Hoggan said: “It was great to get Nicola along to our Girls Summer Camp only a few days after she played in the Women’s World Cup for Scotland. She’s the perfect role model for young girls.”

Stenny’s next girls camp is on August 5-9.