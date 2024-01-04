Nicky Hogarth: Our excellent defensive record is down to full Falkirk team's 'relentless' nature

Falkirk goalkeeper Nicky Hogarth says everyone is playing their part in keeping the ball out of the back of the net.

Falkirk goalkeeper Nicky Hogarth applauds the home support in the Kevin McAllister Stand (Photo: Michael Gillen)

The Bairns have only conceded 11 goals so far this League One campaign, with only Dundee United able to boast a better record across the SPFL, with Rangers also on 11 goals conceded. And in the previous six outings in all competitions, Falkirk have only lost two goals in two games, having netted 16 times up the other end.

"Clean sheets are massive for us,” Hogarth said. “In the recent games we’ve been well on top and a few goals up and that can actually be easy in those sort of matches to take the foot of the gas, but we have been relentless defensively. We have the desire there to keep the the ball out of the back of the net.

“It is a team effort and our goals conceded this season so far is excellent reading. Coll (Donaldson) and Tom (Lang) have been brilliant but it is the whole team’s desire to defend that is allowing us to pick up clean sheets.

“The management staff and the leaders within the group have a really strong leadership style and we all know what we need to do. We are taking it one game at a time and we are very comfortable with where we are.”

Heading into this Saturday’s match against Queen of the South at home, the Bairns could break a club record for matches unbeaten with John McGlynn’s side currently 23 games without defeat, with that last loss coming all the way back in July during the Viaplay Cup group stages to Dundee United.

Hogarth added: “I would say there is actually more pressure internally than externally. We push ourselves that much to do well and we hold ourselves to a very high standard. You already know being at Falkirk that there is an expectation to win basically every match you play.

