Nicky Hogarth on 'playing with more confidence' and Falkirk's stunning second tier start
Having been swapped around regularly last campaign with former Lincoln City loanee Sam Long, the ex-Graeme High pupil has started every William Hill Championship match this term, having collected an impressive four clean sheets already from nine matches.
The stopper, 23, has only been on the bench for one competitive match, and he has also kept Premier Sports Cup clean sheets against Premiership duo Dundee United and Hearts.
"I’ve been taking it game by game, I am playing with more confidence,” he told the Falkirk Herald.
“Hopefully that has shown on the pitch. Jamie (Sneddon) has had injuries so far this season but whenever he has been in he has been pushing me.
"Owen (Hayward) has been there too. He wanted to go out on loan but hasn’t been able to and he has been training really well. All of that competition helps and the environment is brilliant.”
The Bairns moved two points clear at the top of the division last Saturday after a 1-1 draw at Partick Thistle, and Hogarth admitted that the dressing room was left “frustrated” after dominating Kris Doolan’s side.
“The manager said we were really good for spells of the game,” he said.
“We controlled the majority of it and had them camped back. The word in the dressing room was frustration.
"Credit to Myles (Roberts), he has had some fantastic saves for them.
There are lot of positives to take from it, we’ll learn from it.
“Credit to the lads in front of me for making my afternoon so quiet. But it’s still difficult to come away with just a point."
The stopper also hailed his team-mates style of football, with the Bairns excellent on the ball with the likes of Dylan Tait and Brad Spencer running the show from deep.
He added: “Our football is brilliant to watch at times. It’s good to be a part of it, you can see the confidence right through the team.
"From the boys at the back passing the ball out and the ones up top are so creative.
"Brad [Spencer] and Dylan [Tait] in the middle will get on the ball no matter what, every time.
“I didn’t have much to do until the last 15, 20 minutes. Brian has managed to get that yard of space and its a great hit.”
Falkirk now travel to fellow promoted side Hamilton Accies tomorrow night for their next Championship outing as they look to extend their lead at the top to five points ahead of the Saturday fixtures in front of the live BBC Scotland television cameras.
Ahead of that away trip to South Lanarkshire, with kick-off at 7.45pm, Hogarth said: “We’re in a great position.
"It shows the quality we’ve got that we’re frustrated, because we know we could be in an even better position with points.
"But if you told us this time last year that we’d be sitting top of the Championship after nine games, we’d have bitten your hand off for that.
"We’ve just got to keep building. We can’t stand still in this league.”