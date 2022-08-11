Nicky Hogarth: Former Graeme High pupil signs for Falkirk on loan from Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goalkeeper Nicky Hogarth, 21, joins John McGlynn’s side from Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest on a six-month deal until the start of the January transfer window.

The former Rangers’ stopper was invovled in the most recent Scotland under-21s squad for the first time and has been playing in Forest’s under-23s side, who play in the Premier League 2.

A Falkirk-native, he was released from Auchenhowie at the end of the 2020/21 season, prompting the move down south.

Nicky Hogarth was part of the Scotland under-21s squad during their most recent international fixtures (Pic: Craig Foy/SNS Group)

Boss John McGlynn said his arrival: “We hadn’t planned for three goalkeepers to be quite honest, it’s a real blow to lose PJ who had been doing really well, he and Paddy have been different class so far. PJ’s injury put us in a situation where we had to do something, and given it looked like a bad injury we didn’t want to wait in getting someone in.

“Nicky was put to us; he’s a local boy and he knows the stadium and the club. He was down at Notts Forest, and they were keen for him to come up here as well. It was a no brainer situation, one that we didn’t want to be in, but we have had to make the most of it.”

Hogarth landed the SPFL reserve league title with Rangers back in the 2018/19 season alongside team-mates including Kai Kennedy and also spent time on loan at East Stirlingshire and Stirling Albion – one of his father’s former clubs.

Dad Myles also played for Rangers and is currently a goalkeeping coach at Berwick Rangers – and the glove genes really do run in the family.

Nicky’s younger brother Jay is currently on loan Alloa Athletic from the Ibrox side.