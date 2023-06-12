Nicky Hogarth: Ex-Rangers goalkeeper re-joins Falkirk on a permanent deal after leaving Nottingham Forest

A former Graeme High pupil, Hogarth, 21, made 15 League One appearances for John McGlynn’s team last term – and has now signed a one-year deal with the club.

The ex-Rangers’ stopper was invovled in a recent Scotland under-21 squad for the first time and was playing in Forest’s under-23s side, who play in the Premier League 2.

Assistant manager, Paul Smith, said of the signing: “We are delighted to sign Nicky up. He had a couple of options from down south and in Scotland too so we’re really happy he’s decided to come back.

Nicky Hogarth is back at Falkirk after a successful loan spell last term (Pics by Michael Gillen)

"He played 17 games for us last year and did very well, his distribution is first class. I’m looking forward to working with him again next season.”