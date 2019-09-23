Newtongrange Star 2 Bo’ness United 3: Resilience pays off

Bo’ness United’s fighting determination was again to the fore with a hard-fought East of Scotland League win at Newtongrange Star. Newtongrange provided much stiffer opposition than the cup game a few weeks ago but the BUs came from behind twice, eventually winning out in the last ten minutes.

It was Newtongrange who got their noses in front after 14 minutes as Kayne Paterson cut across from the right and his low cross was slotted in from close in by Jamieson at the far post.

Pic by Lisa Ferguso. Newtongrange Star FC v Bo'ness United

Bo’ness reacted in the best possible way pulling one back only three minutes later. A Henderson volley went just over but in the next attack Star keeper Kieran Renton hauled Morgan down in the box and the same player stepped up to put away the resulting penalty.

The goal spurred Bo’ness on and they enjoyed the bulk of the possession for the rest of the half and a Henderson cross hit the top of the Newtongrange bar. Unfortunately for Bo’ness they did not convert and just on the break Star regained their lead. Jacobs was adjudged

to have tripped Ryan Porteous in the box and Paterson scored from the spot.

Into the second half Bo’ness showed their intentions and in 56 minutes Ryan Stevenson and Tom Grant combined well on the right and it was Stevenson whose deflected ball across was nodded in by Morgan from close in.

Pic by Lisa Ferguso. Newtongrange Star FC v Bo'ness United

For the rest of the match Bo’ness and their hosts exchanged efforts although as the contest moved towards the finish Newtongrange appeared to be settling for the draw. Bo’ness had other ideas though and with eight minutes remaining they scored what proved to be the winner. Another Grant and Stevenson combination and again a cross by Stevenson picked out Morgan who headed in at the far post.

Bo’ness saw out the game successfully although in time added on a wayward Newtongrange shot was given a corner but the BU defence cleared the danger and the points were theirs.