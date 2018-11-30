New Stenhousemuir boss Colin McMenamin already planning January transfer moves

Colin McMenamin says he has been told there will be funds available for him to strengthen the squad in the January transfer window.

The new Warriors manager will initially have to replace himself, having decided that he will only retain himself as a player in case of injury emergencies.

But McMenamin is also looking at other areas he feels could be improved as he tries to plot a course to League One safety over the coming months.

Like any manager McMenamin won't just bring in players for the sake of it and every potential deal will be assessed on its merits.

But he is confident that funds could be made available if required

He said: "I've said to the board I think there's areas we need to strengthen.

"We're losing a player essentially with me, so I need to get a striker in and they've been very supportive. When January comes we'll definitely be looking to bring in a couple of players.

"The club said that to speak to them at the time and there should be something there to bring a couple in."

"We've got a couple of loan players at the moment whose loans expire in January so that's another thing we need to look at."

Of the four loanees currently at Ochilview, Harry Paton and Kevin O'Hara's current deals, from Ross County and Falkirk respectively, are due to run out in January.

However last week's two-goal hero Conor McBrearty (St Mirren) and Seb Ross (Aberdeen) have deals until the end of the season.