New Sporting Memories group to start in Stenhousemuir later this month

The club, which will be run by Warriors in the Community in conjunction with UK-wide organisation Sporting Memories, will have its first ever session on Tuesday, September 19 at 1.30pm until 3pm at Ochilview Park.

Sporting Memories uses the power of remembering and talking about sport alongside physical activity to support older people aged 50+ to live better lives, including those living with dementia, depression, or living in isolation and lonely circumstances.

Blair Cremin, head of charity at Stenhousemuir FC, said: “I am delighted that we at Warriors in the Community will be delivering a Sporting Memories group for older people in our community.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new Sporting Memories group will begin later this month in Stenhousemuir on Tuesday, September 19 at Ochilview Park (Photo: Peter Devlin)

"We believe that sport has the power to bring people together, to create positive memories, and deliver an increased sense of purpose and belonging.

“We are always looking for like-minded organisations to collaborate with to deliver value in our community, so are delighted to be partnering with Sporting Memories Scotland. We are confident that Stenhousemuir Sporting Memories will be an asset to our community.”

The group is hoping to pull in local people from all backgrounds to not only share their stories but to also partake in a weekly session that will ignite old memories through photographs and quizzes as well as getting active again with a range of fun games and inclusive exercises.

Sporting Memories are looking for both new members as well as local people who have the time and interest to volunteer to help run or support the clubs.

Stenhousemuir's head of charity Blair Cremin leads the club's charitable arm, Warriors in the Community (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Donna Mackey, partnership manager for Sporting Memories, added: “It is our first club in the area and we are looking forward to working with Warriors in the Community in making the club a success”

“Without volunteers, clubs across the UK wouldn’t be able to run and all volunteers are provided with training and support to help them deliver engaging sessions for members – even for those who aren’t interested in sport.”

For more information on how to join the new Stenhousemuir club as a member or volunteer, please email Blair Cremin via [email protected] or call 01324 562992