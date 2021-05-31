New signing Sean Crighton named Stenhousemuir captain as Tapping departs for Edinburgh City

Former Airdrieonians defender Sean Crighton will lead Stenhousemuir as the club's new captain next season

He will take on the armband from midfielder Callum Tapping who has left the club to join League 2 rivals Edinburgh City.

The warriors released a statement saying : “Callum had an option in his contract that allowed him to be released and the club have honoured that.

"Callum leaves the club with the club’s best wishes.

"The Club would like to thank Callum for his time with us and wish him all the best in the next stage of his career.”

Former Airdrie, Brechin, Livingston, Morton, Elgin and Montrose defender Crighton became the latest in a long list of impressive signings for new manager Stephen Swift when he was announced last week.

The Warriors also announced the signing of former Dunfermline Athletic and Dumbarton midfielder Nat Wedderburn.

The Englishman, 29, moves to Ochilview after one season with the Sons having also played for Cowdenbeath, Raith Rovers, Inverness CT and Airdrieonians as well as representing his country internationally at U19 level.

The Warriors have signed a new five-year contract with sports supplier RJM Sports that will enable leading sportswear brand PUMA to become the club’s official teamwear supplier for the next five seasons

The pair became the 12th and 13th signings of the the window for Stenny, who have recruited the most new players of any SPFL club so far.

Last week the club also signed up Ross Forbes and Jordan Tapping, younger brother of former club captain Callum, adding to the additions of Thomas Orr, Bernard Coll and Jamie Mills to name a few.

The signing of Crighton was also shortly followed by the club releasing images of their new kit for the upcoming season.

