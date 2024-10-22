New partnership will deliver ‘innovative’ programmes for elderly community members

Falkirk Football Heritage Trust lead Michael White with Falkirk Foundation CEO Derek Allison in front of the Kevin McAllister Stand (Photo: Submitted)

A new partnership between The Falkirk Foundation and the Falkirk Football Heritage Trust has been formed with the hope of enhancing the quality of life for the socially isolated elderly.

The collaboration will focus on creating engaging activities and resources that enhance the quality of life for the elderly, fostering a sense of community and belonging.

A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed to help deliver innovative and supportive programmes focusing on our elderly community members, including people living with dementia.

Programmes will be designed to provide cognitive stimulation, physical activity, and social interaction, tailored to meet the unique needs of individuals of those that attend.

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with FFHT to bring meaningful and impactful programmes to our community,” foundation CEO Derek Allison said. “This partnership also reflects our commitment to enhancing the well-being of our older community including people living with dementia through the reminiscence and the football memories programmes.

“These initiatives will complement our existing Bairns Blether and weekly Blind Club, while also fostering intergenerational connections with younger community members involved in our various projects.”

Michael White, lead for the FFTH, added: “The trust is excited to collaborate with the Falkirk Foundation, as both charities share similar goals.

"The trust aims to enhance reminiscence activities related to the football club and its community, focusing on both older supporters and inter-generational activities to combat social isolation and loneliness.

"The reminiscence program will expand to include local history elements and offer pre employment opportunities for young people interested in careers in museums, libraries, or working with older people.”

In addition to the new partnership, a new collaboration born out of the Crunchie Initiative will see the development of a sensory garden adjacent to the new Falkirk Foundation Community Hub.

The new sensory garden will offer a tranquil and therapeutic environment, featuring a variety of plants and installations designed to stimulate the senses and provide a peaceful retreat for everyone.

Dave McInally, creator of the Crunchie Initiative said: “The Sensory Garden will bring to fruition the Community Benefit Project we agreed with the Foundation after donating more than £18,000 at the end of the Crunchie Initiative campaign through the sales of letter sponsorship and Kevin McAllister Kilmarnock match shirt sales.

“The initial idea was to create a Sensory Centre within the stadium, however a suitable home proved to be unavailable, so we then explored the idea of a Sensory Garden – an idea that was envisioned by the Falkirk Football Heritage Trust as part of their celebration of the club’s 150th anniversary.”

Foundation chief Allison added: ““The sensory garden, in collaboration with the “Crunchie Initiative”, will be a wonderful addition to the community hub, providing a tranquil space for relaxation and sensory engagement, and all the benefits that come with the creation of such a space”.