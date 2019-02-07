New manager Max Christie: I aim to get Bo'ness United up through pyramid

New Bo’ness United gaffer Max Christie dreams of one day leading the club into the promised land of Ladbrokes League Two, writes Craig Goldthorp.

Bo’ness left the junior ranks to join the East of Scotland Conference B last summer, with the ultimate goal of working their way up through the pyramid system and playing in Scottish senior football’s fourth tier.

And Christie, appointed after Steve Kerrigan’s resignation, said: “In my eyes, Bo’ness is the best supported club in the east at this level.

“It was always a job I was going to be interested in if it came up. It is a big club with a big history.

“They are a better supported club than some teams playing in Ladbrokes League Two.

“I have taken this job to play forward thinking football and to get the place rocking. There is a good squad of players here and we will be trying to get second place this season and then try to win the league next season to have a go at promotion and moving up the pyramid.”

Ironically, Christie joined Bo’ness after the BUs’ 5-0 January 26 drubbing at a Tranent side he was managing.

“That score against Tranent was a freak result,” he said. “I will keep assessing the squad, give players a chance to impress and then try to strengthen it with new signings this summer.”

All five scheduled Conference B games last weekend – including Bo’ness’s match at Bonnyrigg Rose – were postponed due to frozen pitches.

Bo’ness are at home to Burntisland Shipyard this Saturday, KO 2.30pm.