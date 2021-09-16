David Mitchell celebrates after Clyde's win at Falkirk in 2019 (pic: Craig Black Photography)

The 31-year-old keeper's performances for the Bully Wee since joining the club in 2019 earned him a switch to Hibernian.

But even though the chance to play full time in the Premier Division was too good to turn down, he says that didn't make his decision to leave Clyde any easier.

"You can't say no to an opportunity like this, but it was still a difficult decision.

"I absolutely loved it at Clyde, It's only been a couple of weeks and already I miss everybody so it's going to take a bit of getting used to.

"The backing the fans give Clyde is massive and I'll always thank them for the way they made me and my family feel comfortable - the Glasgow Branch especially. The work they're doing is incredible. I don't think I've ever experienced that at a club

"I know quite a few of them pretty well now and I didn't say goodbye to anybody because I'll be back to take in games and see everybody, it's not as if I'm going to be a stranger.

"It's a special place and that's made by the supporters."

Mitchell made such an impact at Clyde that he was the overwhelming choice for the fans' Team of the Decade at the end of 2019, even though he'd only been there a few months.

One of his early games was a memorable 1-0 win at Falkirk - and for personal reasons he says that was probably the highlight of his Clyde career.

He said: “That was one of the best games I was involved in, purely because I went through a lot at Falkirk with the injury that I had so I was kind of closing the book.

"It was quite an emotional day for me and my family and for the way I was treated by the manager at the time.

"It was nothing to do with the club, Falkirk's another club that I've got a real soft spot for. I've still got friends there and I'll be forever grateful to them and Clyde for what they’ve done for me.”

But now his focus is on Hibs – and he’s going there as a back-up, that doesn’t mean he won’t be trying to push himself into contention for a first-team place.

He said: “The two goalkeepers and the young lads at the club as well, every goalie at the club's top standard so it's going to be difficult.

"But it's not something I'm scared of. I'm not shy of hard work - I'll just keep my head down and keep working away and see what happens.

"At the same time as well I'll support all the goalkeepers at the club because I believe that's a massive part of being a goalkeeper, sticking together.

"It's going to be good for me and hopefully good for everybody so I'm looking forward to it.

"I'm always willing to learn. I'm 31 but I'm by no means perfect or the finished article. I'm not scared to admit that.

"I'll work at things, I'll work hard to prove that I'm good enough at this level.