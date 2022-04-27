New five-a-side league in Falkirk

Organiser Leisure Leagues host official leagues worldwide with all profits from match fees being donated to charities and good causes.Area Manager, Greg Allen said: “It’s been stunning to see that there has been an incredible take up on new teams, with people desperate to play football again, so there is high demand for these last spots.”The league is held at Woodlands Community Sports Centre on Monday 8.30pm and will run throughout the year.All matches are refereed by a qualified official and all the equipment is provided.