New Falkirk signing came from Thistle with a thirst for knowledge, but question mark remains on goalkeeper position

Lee Miller has been impressed with new central defensive signing Ben Hall since he arrived last week.

A sponge isn't the first description that springs to mind when considering a no nonsense defender but that's exactly how his gaffer sees it and Lee Miller says the Northern Irishman's appetite for learning is impressive.

Graham Bowman was drafted back into Bairns gear at the weekend. Picture: Michael Gillen.

The stopper, who turned 23 yesterday, has settled in at the Bairns and was on the bench for the weekend win against Peterhead.

Manager Miller said: "We’d have liked to have got him on the park for a wee 15 minutes of the game but with the way the game was, and then Morgaro Gomis coming off with a wee niggle, we couldn’t.

"He’s a first class professional - he's like a sponge - he just wants to soak everything in and take all the knowledge he can, and get better.

"I think he will do that here and will be a credit to our squad. He knows a couple of the boys in the dressing room already, he's settled in and has been working hard in training."

Ben Hall. Picture: Michael Gillen.

The Bairns boss is also running the rule over some goalkeepers and included ex-Bairn Graham Bowman on the bench against the Blue Toon.

He added: "We have a few trialists in but Cammy [Bell] has also been dipping in and out of training so we will monitor it. It’s a big question mark for us but we’ll probably need a decision by the end of the week on that.

"I’ve registered myself as a player but it’s not about me. I am really happy with my strikers here. If a few injuries come, I’m there as an emergency if needs be I can be called upon."