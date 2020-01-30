New dates for Falkirk fixtures with Fife sides

Cup ties have led to changes being made to Falkirk's fixture list next month.

As the Bairns qualified for the last 16 of the William Hill Scottish Cup, the match with Hearts will take place at The Falkirk Stadium on February 8 with a 7.20pm kick off.

That match, live on BBC Scotland, means the planned visit from East Fife has had to be moved. The league match will now take place on Tuesday, February 18, with a 7.45pm kick off.

Falkirk's trip to Raith Rovers on February 15 has also been moved because of the Kirkcaldy side's involvement in the Tunnock's Caramel Wafer Cup.

John McGlynn's side meet Partick Thistle in the competition's semi-final on Valentine's night, ruling out the original league date for the Bairns' visit of February 15.

But Falkirk will now travel to Stark's Park on March 3 with another 7.45pm kick off.