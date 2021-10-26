New date set for Stenhousemuir's match against Albion Rovers
The Warriors clash with the Coatbridge side was meant to take place on Saturday, October 31 at Ochilview.
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 6:00 pm
However, due to Albion Rovers Scottish Cup second round replay against Highland League side Brora Rangers, the cinch League 2 tie will now take place Tuesday, November 9, with kick off at 7.30pm.
Stenhousemuir currently sit a point below Brian Reid’s side in eighth place.
Their could be a new Rovers manager in the dugout, with Reid being touted as an early candidate for the top job at Cowdenbeath, who had Gary Bollan depart over the weekend by ‘mutual consent’.