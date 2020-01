Falkirk's scheduled League 1 match with current leaders Raith Rovers on February 15 has a new date.

The match will now be played on Tuesday, March 3 with a 7:45pm kick off.

The game has been moved due to Rovers involvement in the Tunnock's Caramel Wafer Cup and the Kirclady side will face Partick Thistle in the competition on Friday, February 14.