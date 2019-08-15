New club LK Galaxy ready for the new season

Grangemouth-based LK Galaxy are ready for the new season kicking off this weekend, eight weeks after setting up as a new club.

The club has set up groups at 2014, 2013, 2009 x2, 2008 x2, 2007 x2, 2004 and 2003, with over 110 players registered.

There are further plans to grow other sides over the course of 2019-20, as well as continuing to enhance the facilities with the help of the governing bodies and grant funding.

The season kicks off this weekend in the Central Scotland Football League.

“For a number of reasons, last season was challenging for coaches and parents at our previous club and, put simply, differences of opinion in how the club was going forward meant it was the right time to move on and do our own thing,” said a club spokesman.

“We have full use and a partnership in place with Galaxy Sports Little Kerse, who have been outstanding, as they continue on their own quest to turn the facility into the home of community football.”

The club has worked hard to recruit players, coaches and helpers but, most importantly, new investment.

If it hadn’t been for major support from local business Class1Travel, appointed as main club sponsor, Forthview Contracting Services, Apex Sheds, Ogilvie Homes, and others, it wouldn’t have been possible to set up.

“We’ve put every single penny we have earned back into the development of this club.

“It’s not a gamble in any sense, as we know with the football experience in our leadership team this will succeed,” the spokesman added.

If you’re interested in trialling, coaching or sponsoring get in touch at LKGalaxyFC@gmail.com.