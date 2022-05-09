New Bairns boss McGlynn - 'I am here because of where this club can go, the potential is massive'

Starting officially today as the club’s manager, he decided against signing a new Stark’s Park deal last week, after leading the Kirkcaldy club to a fifth-placed finish in the Championship.

His second spell at the helm saw him take the club up from League 1, winning his second title in the process and he says he has the know-how to get the Bairns back up, despite previous regimes failing to do so.

Asked if wants to follow in the footsteps of what he did at Raith, he said: “Very much so, that is the plan but it will come down to preparation, hard work and recruitment. We need to get people together and the potential is there for all to see.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John McGlynn will lead the Bairns into Season 22/23 (Pictures by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

“The first time I took over at Raith, we were second bottom of what was League 2 at that particular time, which was the equivalent of League 1 at that time and we managed to turn it around.

“Listen, Falkirk finished 30-odd points behind Cove, that is a big margin. It shows the work needed here is a lot and it cannot be underestimated.

“The finer details will really matter and giving them the players a little edge is crucial and I am big on the analysis side of things and looking at the opposition.

“I’ve worked within different areas of the game and all of that will help with my broad knowledge of how to prepare teams.

John McGlynn has brought long-term assistant coach Paul Smith with him to the club

“It will all come down to the way we work and how the team functions with and without the ball.

“At Raith we got some great plaudits for the type and style of football we played. But we need to build a team that can win matches first and foremost, that is what will get us out of the league.

“If you get it going here with the size of the club behind you, it is easy to go again and again.

“Look at Partick Thistle. They went up then got into the play-offs. They were done by the pitch and having so many matches in a short period of time, but it shows as they got up there.

John McGlynn's record as Raith Rovers boss

“At Raith we were in the top two for a long time. Falkirk can do that and even more. Rome wasn’t built in a day but we see what can happen here.”

He added: “You have got to have belief in yourself and I have been over the course and distance a couple of times in this division. I’ve won this league a couple of times. I know all the players in this league. I know all of the teams in this league.

“Of course over the weekend it got a little more exciting too.

“I know what it will take, you have to respect this league and work your socks off.

John McGlynn officially started as Falkirk manager this morning (Monday, 9 May)

“It’s a very honest league and the players give it their all, you’ve to at least match that then better it.

“We’ve been here before and right now the recruitment drive is the key thing to get right. There is no coaching so our full focus is on that. The next few weeks are massive and it will determine how the season is going to go.

“We need to get the players ready to play the way we want them to play.

“There is scope to bring in more players and we have 14 currently under contract already.

“It’s ideal to come in at that time and there are so many players who would be attracted to coming to Falkirk and that is great.

“It’s very exciting and I am looking forward to it, for me this is the right time and we need to hit the ground running.

"Falkirk are a big, big club and everyone knows that if you can get it right here, the potential is massive.