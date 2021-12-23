Nesbitt: New tactical approach suits us

Aidan Nesbitt controls the ball in the foggy conditions (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The 46-year-old’s first match in charge of the Bairns, with Kenny Miller as his assistant, was cut short on Saturday due to adverse weather conditions, but Nesbitt believes his side will go into Sunday’s Boxing Day clash with Clyde well prepared.

“It’s been first class since the boss came in and he has really inspired us,” said Nesbitt, 24.

“The tactical side of the sessions has been really informative and it is clear that all of the guys are buying into the vision of how he wants us to play.

“He’s brought a real lift to the place and I think that was needed, to be honest.

“The mood in the squad was not in a great place because we knew over the past month we had let the supporters and the club down.”

The playmaker also took heart from the 40 minutes of football played at Bayview despite the call-off, although he was disappointed for team-mate Aidan Keena as he scored to put Falkirk in only to see his efforts prove to be in vain moments later as the match was halted by referee Chris Fordyce.

He said: “That’s the story of his season so far, to be honest. I was gutted for him. No one could even see his goal and it was a brilliant turn and finish.

“He has that in his locker and he’s been really unlucky this season one way or another. Playing will have helped the coaching team see some things in a match situation, so I am sure Martin and Kenny will have seen some things they thought worked and some things that didn’t.

He added: “From my own point of view, it was really helpful to see the new system in a real match and I thought we actually were starting to play really well just before the game got called off.”

Falkirk face Clyde at home on Sunday and Nesbitt is looking forward to that match, saying: “We need to go out and play like the home team.

“The fans gave us an amazing reception on Saturday and they will do the same at the Clyde game if we give them something to shout about.