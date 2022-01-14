Nat’s the way to do it, says Swift after win

Stenhousemuir manager Stephen Swift (Pictures by Michael Gillen)

Thomas Orr’s double cancelled out an early goal from Max Wright to ensure all three points went back to Ochilview Park to keep Stenny in the promotion play-off spots, sitting fourth.

With the pitch in an awful state due to adverse weather, Saturday’s 2-1 victory wasn’t a classic, but Warriors manager Stephen Swift was proud of his side’s display despite the conditions in North Lanarkshire.

“We were pleased with the result and we should have been out of sight really, although at times it did feel like things were going to come back to bite us again and I just wish we’d got another goal,” he said.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It got us over a hurdle in that sense. Looking back on the past few weeks, mistakes have cost us but they didn’t on Saturday.”

Sitting just in front of the defence, midfielder Nat Wedderburn put in a masterclass in the middle of the park and frustrated Rovers’ direct attacking threat, with Swift singing his praises afterwards.

He said: “What you see is what you get with Nat. He is an absolute unit in the middle of the park and he dominates physically in there. The thing for me, though, are his attributes on the ball.

“He looks for a forward pass all the time and he doesn’t just go side to side. He’s always creating moves for other players. In this division, I don’t think there is a player similar to him that has the ability he does, and he was a big part in picking up three points.”

Brian Reid’s team set up in their preferred direct 4-4-2 set-up, with Swift altering his team to a back three to counteract the threat posed by Rovers, and Swift was delighted that tactical switch paid off.

“I gave them a lot of respect because I think the way they play can be dangerous, and by giving ourselves an extra man at the back, it helped limit errors leading to chances on a really poor pitch,” he said.

The Warriors now face basement side Cowdenbeath at home on Saturday, but Swift is approaching that match with caution despite it looking certain the Central Park side will face a relegation play-off.