Myles Hogarth: Ex-Falkirk and Camelon stopper is Stenhousemuir's new goalkeeping coach

Falkirk-native Hogarth, 48, started his career at Hearts with loan spells at Airdrie and Hamilton. He then moved to the Bairns making 108 appearances for his hometown club. He then spent a year at Alloa Athletic before spending seven years at Stirling Albion.

The ex-stopper then rounded off his career with a spell with the Mariners in the then-junior league system. He has left Scottish Lowland Football League outfit Berwick Rangers to make the move to Ochilview.

Speaking to club media, Warriors boss Gary Naysmith spoke bringing Myles into the club as part of his coaching team.

Myles in action for Falkirk (Photo: Tony Marsh)

“I am delighted that Myles has agreed to join my backroom staff as our new GK coach,” he said.

“Myles is someone both Brown (Ferguson) and I have known for a long time.

“I was a teammate of Myles during our time together at Hearts and Myles was also a teammate of Brown at Alloa before working with Brown during his spell at Linlithgow.

“Myles is a local lad and was happy to agree to join as soon as we made contact. He is an energetic coach who is looking forward to starting with us and I am sure Darren Jamieson and Curtis Lyle will enjoy learning and working under him.

Myles in action for Camelon (Photo: Gary Hutchison)

“I must also thank Stuart Malcolm and Berwick Rangers for their co-operation in allowing us to speak to Myles regarding his move to Stenhousemuir.”