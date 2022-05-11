My thoughts are all on next season now, says Camelon boss Harvey

Speaking to the Herald after Saturday’s 6-1 loss to Penicuik Athletic at home following captain Lewis McArthur’s 53rd-minute sending-off, he lamented his players making the same mistakes over and over again.

“It was the same story again, to be honest, and I am really sick of it now,” he said.

“This season is gone now, and I am looking ahead to next year and how we can make sure we have a squad capable of being at the top.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

03-05-2022. Picture Michael Gillen. CAMELON. Carmuirs Park. Camelon v Crossgates Primrose. Johnny Harvey Camelon manager.

“In the first half, we actually did OK against a side who could win the league and we matched them, but we imploded, and after we go down a goal or two, we just seem to concede more and more.

“When Lewis was sent off, it was only going to go one way for us, but it shouldn’t be like that.

“Our final league matches won’t mean anything for us, so all my focus is on the summer and bringing in players, as well as getting important guys back from long-term injury.”

Forward Finlay McKay got Camelon’s only goal in a first half which saw sides at opposite ends of the table go in level.