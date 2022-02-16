Robbie Mutch has started the last three matches over Paddy Martin in net, after returning from injury (Picture: Michael Gillen)

The stopper has found himself first-choice since starting against Montrose in the 2-1 defeat last month despite not having played in over two months.

Speaking to the Herald, he said: “To be honest I am actually surprised that I’ve managed to get back into the side so quickly after returning from my injury.

“Starting the match at Montrose, I had only been back in full training for a week or so.

“We played in a bounce match against Dunfermline and the manager had decided to stick with me since.

“I’ve been really happy with how I have been playing since coming back, and it was an added bonus to pick up a clean sheet against Alloa too.”

The week before the Montrose defeat, Ex-Hibs’ keeper Paddy Martin was in net against East Fife, and made a flurry of outstanding saves helping the Bairns eventually pick up three points.

Mutch says he has sympathy for his fellow stopper, saying: “I felt really bad for Paddy because I have been in a similar situation this season.

“When I was dropped earlier in the year, to be honest, I felt it was really harsh and it hurt.

“So I know he will be feeling the same as me because we are both wanting to play every game and make ourselves the number one at the club.”