Mutch not willing to give up the number one spot second time around
Falkirk goalkeeper Robbie Mutch admits it was a surprise to be handed the number one spot again so quickly after returning from a long-term injury, but that he isn’t prepared to give it up this time around, even if it means keeping his close friend Paddy Martin out of the side.
The stopper has found himself first-choice since starting against Montrose in the 2-1 defeat last month despite not having played in over two months.
Speaking to the Herald, he said: “To be honest I am actually surprised that I’ve managed to get back into the side so quickly after returning from my injury.
“Starting the match at Montrose, I had only been back in full training for a week or so.
“We played in a bounce match against Dunfermline and the manager had decided to stick with me since.
“I’ve been really happy with how I have been playing since coming back, and it was an added bonus to pick up a clean sheet against Alloa too.”
The week before the Montrose defeat, Ex-Hibs’ keeper Paddy Martin was in net against East Fife, and made a flurry of outstanding saves helping the Bairns eventually pick up three points.
Mutch says he has sympathy for his fellow stopper, saying: “I felt really bad for Paddy because I have been in a similar situation this season.
“When I was dropped earlier in the year, to be honest, I felt it was really harsh and it hurt.
“So I know he will be feeling the same as me because we are both wanting to play every game and make ourselves the number one at the club.”
He added: “He’s a brilliant goalkeeper and we get on really well on and off the pitch.”