Mutch ado about defensive errors

Asked afterwards about his side’s performance, the 23-year-old replied: “I don’t have too much to say, to be honest. It’s pretty obvious that the performance was nowhere near good enough.

“To be honest, I am really hurting, and so is everyone else in there. The fans I am sure are hurting too.

“I don’t even know how to explain what happened out there. Everyone will go home and look at themselves in the mirror because it wasn’t good enough and it will be a tough one to put behind us.”

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robbie Mutch (Picture: Michael Gillen)

The goalkeeper said all four Airdrie goals were preventable, admitting he’s had enough of watching his defence leak goals through avoidable errors and lapses in concentration.

“You can take your hat off if someone curls one in from 30-odd yards, but when it is simple, basic individual mistakes costing us every single week, then it is difficult to stand here and not feel enraged,” he said.

“We’re giving away possession in stupid areas, and the gaps between the midfield and the defence are so big.

“Five Airdrie players are closing down our back four and there is just nothing there to stop them.

“It has been like that for the past wee while since I’ve been back in the team, in my opinion.

“If I were not making the amount of saves I am, then it could be much worse.”

He said the second half in particular was cause for concern.

Callum Smith had put Airdrie in front at the break, but Falkirk did have a few half-chances in the final five minutes before the interval.

Mutch said: “The first half was 50/50 in my eyes and it was a situation that we could have taken something from.

“I can’t say what is going wrong because we had a good chat in the changing room and came back out with confidence.

“We need to pull together for the rest of the season and man up a bit, to be honest – just do something. Like instead of being so passive, we could at least smash into something and make ourselves known.