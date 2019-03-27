Musselburgh 3 Camelon 2: Referee centre of attention as Mariners lose two goal lead

Camelon Juniors lost a two goal lead against Musselburgh Athletic on Saturday as they exited the King Cup at the third round stage.

Two fine goals from Kieran Anderson had given the Mariners a 2-0 lead at the break, but the hosts struck back with a controversial penalty, before equalising in the 87th minute and winning the match in extra time.

Gordon Herd pointed out that his team will have to get used to the improved standard ahead of their promotion for next season

Manager Gordon Herd was delighted with the first half, but less pleased with the referee in the second.

“The first half was probably up there with the best we have played this season,” he told the Falkirk Herald.

“We were the victim of some very, very poor refereeing decisions. We felt it wasn’t a penalty, and there were a few other decisions that were absolutely ridiculous.

“But, we were 2-0 up. As frustrating as it is to be on the end of that scoreline, especially in extra time, that is the harsh reality of where we are going to be next season – in a league with quality sides.

“But I wasn’t too harsh on them on Saturday, because I think if the referee hadn’t made the decisions he did, we would have won. I have no doube we are a far better side than Musselburgh.”

The referee also hobbled off injured with ten minutes left, with the assistant referee taking over – and he was then replaced by a Musselburgh committee member.

“It ended up a farce near the end. The ref came off with a calf injury, the linesman took over and one of their committee, or fans, got ahold of the flag – and he was sitting waving it like a mad man thinking he was an assistant, when he was just to put the flag up when the ball was out of play,” Herd explained.

This Saturday, Camelon host Edinburgh United in their last home league match of the season at 11am. The earlier kick-off time is due to a groundhopping day, with Camelon’s one of six matches fans can attend in the East of Scotland set-up.

It was also announced that Bo’ness will groundshare with Camelon for the remainder of the season as Newtown Park undergoes upgrades.