Motherwell boss Graham Alexander: We have plenty of striking options despite Tony Watt exit

Kevin van Veen (centre) and Connor Shields (left) will battle it out for striking roles at Motherwell

Alexander, whose side return to Scottish Premiership action tonight (Tuesday) following the winter break, is confident in the abilities of the strikers who remain at Fir Park.

The ’Well gaffer sang the praises of Kevin van Veen, Connor Shields, Jordan Roberts, Justin Amaluzor and new signing Ross Tierney, who will all battle for starting berths.

Alexander said: "Kevin has been unfortunate because I think the first part of the season has been a little bit stop-start with injury and suspension and he understands what we want from the team now, what we want from each individual.

"We know 100 per cent he's capable of that, so we just need to keep him as fit as possible. We know what a top player he is.

"Connor Shields has been working exceptionally hard to get his opportunity, he's had his opportunity as well and scored, and we have Jordan Roberts back, which is a big one for us as well.

"We have Justin who has got up to speed with how we do things here, we've brought Ross Tierney in from Ireland, so we feel we've got some really good options in those forward areas.

"We feel with how we play, the tactical side of it, how we approach games, we will continue to score goals and win games, but each individual adds into that.

"Every player who has played for us this season has played their part in our results, and that's how I see the game, how I see us going forward.

"I think our philosophy, our approach, has always got to be about the team, it's the team that wins games, and that will never change while I'm the manager.

"It's how I see football, if it's about individuals we'd be playing tennis or snooker. We play a team sport and it's always about the team."