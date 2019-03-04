Morton 1 Falkirk 1: In Quotes

Ray mcKinnon and Jonatan Johansson assess the Championship draw.

McKinnon said: "The sending off changes the game and from that point onwards I thought we were fantastic defensively.

Ray mcKinnon and Jonatan Johansson. Picture: Michael Gillen.

"We hardly gave them a sniff and it turned out to be a fantastic point for us."

Morton boss Johansson said: "Over the 90 minutes I thought we were the much better side. Very pleased with the performances and I thought we definitely deserved a win.

"It was a good showcase for Morton on the telly as well, I enjoyed it."

