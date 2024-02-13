Morgaro Gomis on his shock East Stirlingshire move and being 'blown away' by the Lowland League's quality

Veteran Morgaro Gomis says he is loving life in the Lowland League at East Stirlingshire having joined up again with former Cowdenbeath team-mate Pat Scullion (Photo: Alan Murray)

Veteran midfielder Gomis, 38, who was once a full international for Senegal, revealed to the Falkirk Herald that his surprise move to the Shire happened totally by chance, thanks to current boss Pat Scullion chancing his arm, having seen on social media that he was back in the country after a spell in Malaysia playing for top tier Super League side Kelantan United.

Since returning to the Scottish game, having previously played for the likes of Falkirk, Hearts, Dundee United and Motherwell, Gomis has made three appearances, helping the Shire pick up two crucial home victories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It came out the blue,” he explained. “I had just returned to Scotland from Malaysia after playing out there for a year. I came back just before Christmas and it was only two days after I was back that Pat (Scullion) sent me a text basically asking if I was back here because I posted a picture on social media of me in Edinburgh.

Morgaro Gomis on the ball for former club Falkirk against the Shire back in 2020 (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“And from that moment on when I said I was back he was on the phone to me and we had some great discussions – he wanted me on board at East Stirlingshire and I was really interested. I spent a week with family and then went along to training and I really liked what I was seeing. It was an easy decision to sign.

"When the manager told me we were playing at The Falkirk Stadium and training there I was delighted. I already know the place well too. I loved my time at Falkirk back in the day and I loved the supporters.

“I know Pat well, when I first came to Scotland I played alongside him at Cowdenbeath. We have kept in touch since then. It is a funny one with me being older than him! I don’t know if I should be calling him gaffer or not. He is an excellent coach.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under Scullion’s tutelage since joining as boss last season, the Shire have gone with a younger core group of players, and Gomis says he is enjoying the role of being the experienced head in the middle of the park.

He added: “Part of me signing was of course to help out the younger players we have here at the club. For me, from what I have seen so far, many of them could play higher up.

“The future is really bright for this group of players. I want to help them take their game to the next level. The club is a brilliant place to be and the attitude is great from everyone involved – we want to make this a place that young players can flourish and I really like that.”

Scottish Cup winner Gomis, who has played nearly 200 top flight matches in Scotland, also heaped praise on the Lowland League as a whole, admitting he was shocked by the quality on show across the division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having previously been at then League One Clyde for two campaigns back in 2022 before heading overseas, the midfielder reckons there is no difference between the quality of player at both levels.

In recent times, a number of high profile transfers have boosted the Lowland League’s reputation with Cumbernauld Colts’ Keelan Adams sealing a pre-contract with Falkirk while Albion Rovers’ Joe Bevan made a stunning deadline day move to Premier League Burnley.

"It is a good league,” Gomis said. “I’ve played in most of the leagues in Scotland throughout my time here and I don’t see any difference at all. Before heading off to Asia, I was playing for Clyde in League One. I don’t see a big difference in the quality of player compared to this squad at East Stirlingshire or the other Lowland League teams.

“I’m not just saying that because I am here. I do think most of the guys would be able to play in League One. I didn’t quite know what to expect coming here, but we played Linlithgow Rose in my first game and I was so impressed by the standard and the style from them too. The teams here want to pass the ball and play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is all opinion but you see the recent transfers players have gotten out of the Lowland League suggests that other people think this too.”

East Stirlingshire now travel to Berwick Rangers this Saturday on the back of a 1-0 home league defeat to Gala Fairydean Rovers and Gomis says the club’s goals are simple heading into the remainder of what has been a disappointing campaign so far.

He said: “We want to climb the table as much as we can do. The manager is trying to implement his style and I think you are starting to see the good things come through. We need to find more consistency but that is hard to achieve with younger players.”