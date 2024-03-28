Montrose v Falkirk: Police confirm extra officers on ScotRail trains ahead of four key SPFL clashes in Tayside

Additional British Transport Police officers will be deployed across Angus and Dundee this weekend to help cope with the football traffic expected on Scotrail services (Photo: John Devlin)

Over 2,000 Falkirk fans are set to make the trip to Angus on Saturday for the 5.30pm kick-off at Links Park, and that is just one of four SPFL fixtures taking place across the Tayside region.

Rivals Dunfermline Athletic travel to Arbroath in the Championship while Dundee United face Raith Rovers at Tannadice. In the top flight, Dundee will also be in action against St Johnstone in Perth. These three fixtures do kick-off earlier, all at 3pm.

“British Transport Police have been planning for a number of football fixtures taking place in the Tayside region on Saturday, chief superintendent Gillian Murray of the force’s Scottish Division confirmed. “We will have additional officers both on-train and at key locations across the rail network to ensure passengers, staff and spectators can travel with confidence on the day.

“If you see or experience an incident, please report it to us. This can be done through our Text 61016 service, via the railway guardian app, or by calling us on 0800 405040. In an emergency, always call 999.”

Phil Campbell, ScotRail customer operations director, added: “We are looking forward to helping fans travel during a busy weekend for football matches in Tayside and Fife.

“Customers should plan ahead, and buying return tickets through our mTicket system on the ScotRail app will reduce the need to queue.”

There will be no extra carriages put on for football supporters, with the network expected to be able to cope with the football traffic.

Tickets for the Bairns’ potential title party are still on sale from Montrose, with sales online only. You can purchase briefs here.

And ahead of the match, which is also being shown live on BBC Alba, a club website post from Angus club reminded all supporters to be on their best behaviour.

"With Links Park set to welcome its largest travelling crowd of the season on Saturday, the club would like to encourage as many Montrose fans as possible to come out and cheer on Stewart Petrie’s boys, creating the best atmosphere possible for what is a huge game for both clubs,” it read.

“In doing so however, we would respectfully remind all supporters that your behaviour both inside and outside the ground reflect directly on and impact greatly the reputation of your beloved football club.

“We will not tolerate any form of unacceptable behaviour and would instead urge everyone to focus their energy in a positive way on the terraces and in the stand to make Saturday a special occasion for all as we continue our play-off push.”

Falkirk know that three points will seal a Championship return, while they may not even need that if Hamilton Accies slip up in their earlier clash with Queen of the South at home.