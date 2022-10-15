Craig McGuffie is mobbed by his Falkirk teammates after scoring against Montrose on Saturday to level the match at 1-1 (Pics by Michael Gillen)

The Bairns’ winger got his team out of jail just before the half-time interval after Adam McKinnon opened the scoring for home side on the half hour mark – in a match that they dominated in the opening stages.

Fellow Ross County loanee Matthew Wright smashed the bar with an effort from range while the goalscorer also hit the upright twice.

After the interval, Falkirk played further up the park and substitute trio Kai Kennedy, Steven Hetherington and Brad McKay turned the game in the Bairns favour.

Adam McKinnon wheels away after scoring Montrose's opener

The latter had a strong claim for a spot-kick after great play in the box saw him floored by a Montrose defender, while Callumn Morrison messed up a late breakaway, firing wide from close range.

On the performance, boss McGlynn lamented his side’s poor start.

He said: “It was scrappy affair and we didn’t start the match well at all. They had an attempt at goal within the opening few seconds and it continued on from that for a period of time.

"They got a couple of corner kicks and overall we were very slack and we brought that on ourselves by being so poor with our passing.

Kai Kennedy claims for a spot kick after being hauled down

"We weren’t positive enough with our play and that played right into Montrose’s hands.

"That is what they wanted to happen and we did that for them. The goal came from slack play with Rumarn Burrell giving the ball away in midfield.

“Craig McGuffie’s goal was brilliant from his point of view as it was a magnificent individual strike – but that was the only good moment from that half of football from our point of view.”In the second half it was better but both sides huffed and puffed. Compared to the standards we have set, we didn’t get going to that level we know we can. Away from home at a difficult venue it is a decent point in the end.

"But it is just frustrating because myself, Paul Smith and the players expect better than that. The fans expected better than that and it was another big support. Over 36 games in a season you won’t be great every game but I just have that higher level of expectation at Falkirk that we don’t fall into thinking it is a great point because we didn’t play very well.”

Liam Henderson's late header flies wide of goal

On the penalty claim late on into the second half, the Bairns’ boss was left confused by the decision by referee Matthew McDermid to wave play on.

“It doesn’t seem like we are going to get them this season,” he claimed. “I thought it was one. When I saw what Sean Dillon got a free kick for moments later, which was for nothing, then it is hard for me to make the comparison.

"I’ve seen them given so many times.”

The boss also aired his frustration at the lack of striking options off the bench after losing Juan Alegria to a red card last weekend against Peterhead – and how that came back to haunt his side.