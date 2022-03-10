Mills: I’m here to play games

The Republic of Ireland Under-19 international joined the Bairns in the transfer window and is at the club until the end of the season. He’s recently found himself in the starting eleven, with the likes of Brad McKay and Paul Dixon relegated to the bench.

Speaking to the Herald, the centre back says he is here to play and doesn’t want to just make up the squad numbers. "I’ve come here to play and learn the game,” said Mills.

"When I was offered the chance to come, I wanted to, because I believed I could make my way into the team.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jevon Mills clears the ball (Picture: Ian Sneddon)

"There are a lot of experienced defenders at the club but, hopefully, I am impressing the manager in training.”

Having now played the last two matches, with the Bairns being undefeated in them, he wants to stay in the team.

He said: “I’ve really enjoyed it so far and everyone at the club has been really welcoming.

"We have a lot of good players in the group, we just need to perform on the pitch.

"There are big expectations at this club because it is a club that has a massive support.

"My goal now is to stay in the team and help get a play-off spot and take it from there.”

Mills made his Hull City debut earlier this season as a last-minute substitute in the 1-0 win at Cardiff City in November and he is hoping to broaden his footballing ability by coming to Scotland.

"The league is completely different from playing in Under-23s football and it will really help me develop as a player,” he said. "There are a lot of experienced defenders at the club too, so I am learning every day, which can only be a good thing for me.”

Head coach Martin Rennie praised the defender after the recent win against East Fife, saying the youngster had impressed so far.

“He’s 18 years old but he is a quality player,” he said. In the English Football League, he is up for the apprentice of the year award. He’s well regarded down there and he has played in the Championship this year.