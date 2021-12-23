Miller's know-how crucial, says head coach Rennie

Martin Rennie and Kenny Miller on the touchline at Bayview (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The pair took charge of the Bairns for the first time on Saturday afternoon, but that match against East Fife at Bayview was called off due to adverse weather conditions.

Sressing the importance of his new right-hand man, Rennie said: “He’ll be crucial for me. Look at the career he had and the amount of hard work he put in to become the player that he was and I think that’s a really great example for all the players that we have got here.

“I just think he loves football. He’s got an amazing intensity for it and he’s a very, very good coach.

“The players will buy into every word he says.”

Having never managed in his homeland before, Rennie is pleased to have brought in someone with up-to-date knowledge of the Scottish Professional Football League.

He said: “Kenny brings really good experience of Scottish football and respect from people within Scottish football, and I felt that that would be really important for me coming in as a bit more of an unknown quantity.”

Ex-Stenhousemuir loanee Miller, 41, played under Rennie at Vancouver Whitecaps in Major League Soccer for two seasons and the head coach believes their pairing will work seamlessly.

“He’s got strengths that complement me and I’ve got some that complement him, so together I think we can really get our teeth into it,” he said. “We’re very ambitious and want to do well and we want to impart that to the players.

“When I picked up the phone, he was immediately interested in coming and he was the person I really wanted to get in the door. What he can bring is something that I don’t think many can.

Sunday’s Boxing Day game against Clyde will be the first home match leading the side for the pair, and Rennie wants to get Bairns supporters on side as soon as possible.

“The reception I got from the travelling fans on Saturday was really appreciated,” he said. “This football club has a massive support that will back their side to the hilt if they see a side fighting for the badge.