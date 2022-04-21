Miller would be a popular choice in the dressing room, says Telfer

Charlie Telfer thinks Kenny Miller would be a popular choice for top job (Pictures: Alan Murray)

The ex-Rangers striker, who joined as assistant to departing coach Martin Rennie in December, has already said he would love to stay on at the club.

His first match in charge was a 3-1 victory last weekend away to East Fife, with Callumn Morrison grabbing two goals either side of a superb Telfer effort from range.

“It was a good result,” the midfielder said of the match. “I think there is still an overriding feeling of disappointment from the season as a whole so we all feel like we have a point to prove.

Interim head coach Miller won his first match in charge last weekend

“We should have been challenging for the league title and certainly the play-offs so there is a real hunger to at least win these last three games.

“On Saturday, I think we showed that and we scored some really good goals and apart from the penalty we were on top.

“We feel the same about Saturday and it’s a match we should be winning.

“All season long we’ve struggled with getting that second win after the first so it is a big focus for us.”

Falkirk players celebrate Telfer's stunning strike that doubled their lead over East Fife

Looking back on the League 1 campaign as a whole, the man who played the most minutes out of any Falkirk player this year, admits he’s thought long and hard about the way it has fallen apart.

He said: “There’s been a level of performance and control that we have had in matches, especially at the start of the season, but we haven’t managed to that goal or we have conceded a goal at a bad time.

“Our reaction to those moments is what has cost us ultimately, that is the tale of the year for us.

“Not building on good results has been a factor too but for me the main problem has been when we have faced adversity and went a goal down for example, we haven’t ground out a result or had enough confidence to bounce back for whatever reason.

Charlie Telfer looks to win the ball back in midfield

“As a group and personally for me, it hasn’t been good enough and when you take a step back there is a lot of regret because for this football club, what we have produced this season isn’t good enough.

“We have all collectively and individually got to take responsibility.”

With Miller taking charge for the final three matches, he says it has been a ‘seamless’ transition.

“They (Kenny and Martin) worked closely together and the training was similar,” Telfer added. “Even with the shape, it was what we played at the start of the season so it has been seamless.

“We’re familiar with the five-at-the-back formation and the way Kenny wants us to do things so it was pretty simple.”

He also backs him to become the permanent head coach, saying the squad would be delighted to keep working under his stewardship.

Telfer added: “I think everyone enjoyed working under Martin and Kenny as a team and when we found out that he wouldn’t be continuing on we were all disappointed.

“I speak for myself personally and I think I would speak for the group when I say we have really enjoyed what Kenny has brought to the club, and if he was to get the job, which we would all be for, we’d be excited at the prospect.