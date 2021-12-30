Miller: We need to move up the scoring charts if we want to win games

Assistant head coach Kenny Miller on the touchline (Pics: Michael Gillen)

Barry Ferguson’s Alloa Athletic side are unbeaten against the Bairns this season and sit two points below them in the table.

For all of Falkirk’s defensive woes this campaign, the goal-scoring front has been just as bad - they sit joint-bottom of the third tier table tied with bottom side East Fife on 21 goals scored in 18 matches.

“We need goals from all the pitch.” said the ex-Scotland forward. “Defenders and midfielders need to chip in more regularly and we should be a threat from set-plays. If we have players up in the opposition box from a dead ball we should be scoring.

Aidan Keena scored last time out from the spot, in the 2-1 defeat to Clyde

Our wing-backs play in really advanced positions and will give us attacking threat from all over the park. There are no excuses for this squad to not score goals, the talent is there.”

The assistant coach did praise Irishman Aidan Keena for his form since the new management duo came through the doors, and he believes he can get the best of the Bairns stuttering strikers.

“Aidan has shown us in the past two weeks that he has what it takes and he runs every blade of grass. His character is exactly what we need in the team and he took his penalty well.

“The week before he scored a wonderful goal in the match that was called off so he can feel confident at the moment with how he is playing.”

Miller and head coach Martin Rennie were announced earlier this month as the club's new management duo

He added: “Being a striker you understand what it is like for the guys out there if they aren’t scoring. Mentally it is a huge block to get through if you are going through a poor spell. It’s about reminding them that their job is to do a certain role for the team, goals will come along with that but it isn’t the be-all and end-all.”

Speaking about the recruitment drive ahead of the January window, the 41-year-old said players were needed ahead of the second half of the campaign.

He said: “There are areas we need to strengthen and there is scope to do that in terms of budgets and things like that. We’ve already brought in Aaron (Taylor-Sinclair) who will be a boost to the squad. He’s an experienced player and he can play in a number of positions. I’m expecting a few to come in over the next couple of weeks.”

He added: “We’ve only had ten days so far with six real training sessions so myself and Martin (Rennie) haven’t worked everything out yet. There are things that need to be addressed quickly because the squad of players are much better than what has been happening out on the pitch.”

Keena scored in the called off match at East Fife

Miller hopes the trip to Alloa this weekend will bring goals.