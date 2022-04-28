Miller wants players to 'take the shackles off' for final league match

Having already missed out on the promotion play-off spots, the away side will travel to Firhill with just league placings to play for.

Last time out, Miller’s side lost 2-1 to Alloa Athletic at home despite a late comeback after a shocking first hour.

“It’s not been too hard to get the boys going this week,” he said. “They’ve been great all season long in training, but the problem is that hasn’t translated to a matchday.

Interim coach Kenny Miller animated on the touchline (Pictures: Michael Gillen)

“I’ve honestly really enjoyed working with the players on a day to day basis and during the week I could have no complaints about them.

“Looking back at the game against Alloa you have to look beyond the result as a coach, and I am looking past the mistakes that we made, but the performance in that last half an hour was what I wanted.

“I really enjoyed watching us press them high and take risks. But we also defended well in that spell and didn’t give anything anyway.

“The reaction was exceptional to going 2-0 down but the problem is we were 2-0 down before going into that mode.

The Bairns were humiliated last time out at Firhill, losing 6-0 to Queen's Park

“We should have drawn the game for sure and they cleared one off the line right at the death.

“It’s the type of performance that fans want to see and we need to bring that into this weekend.”

Looking ahead to this weekend’s trip to face a side that have beaten the Bairns 6-0 this season, he says that the previous results mean nothing once you step out onto the pitch.

Miller added: “They need to play free with a confidence and belief about themselves, it is a free shot at them and we have to go out onto the pitch treating it like any other match.

Anton Dowds' header last time out wasn't enough to take a point (Picture: Ian Sneddon)

“Yes, the match doesn’t have anything riding on it but that doesn’t matter, they are professional footballers and we are paid to appease the supporters who follow us.

“Previous performances mean nothing to be honest. Once a game ends you move on.

“You can learn from mistakes but ultimately you can only try to put things right, trying to go for revenge and things like that doesn’t get you anywhere.

“Taking three points on Saturday would let the guys go away into the summer with a win which would be a big boost mentally and it would make a difference, I am sure of that.”

He also thinks that the players at the club are more than good enough, and that whoever is in charge next season will get the best of them.

“It’s hard to be positive about our season but there are great players in the dressing room, I truly believe that,” he said.

“Some of the players contracted here next year are very, very good.“The honesty from me is that this football club shouldn’t be in the place it is in at the moment, but this season has to be put in the past as soon as it is over.

“It can’t linger over the summer and what happens will happen.