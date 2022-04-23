Miller says the last half an hour should have been how Falkirk started the match

Goals from Kevin Cawley and ex-Bairn Conor Sammon sealed the win for the Wasps, with Anton Dowds’ header only a consolation.

The Bairns looked down and out after an hour, but a triple substitution saw Dowds, Aidan Nesbitt and Leon McCann inject some sort of rhythm in the home sides play.

Of the match, he said: "The goals we concede are totally down to us and it is what has been one of the main problems this season throughout the whole year.

"But in that last half an hour, I couldn’t have asked for any more from the players. Guys like Jaime Wilson playing in a completely new position gave everything they had.

"They cleared one off the line that was a brilliant clearance and we attacked them with purpose and put constant pressure on them.

"I understand the supporters anger at what I am saying because I want to see that from the off, we should be doing that for the full match.

"That bit of passion and fight was lacking in the first half but there was nothing in the game.

“Euan Henderson is a really good player and if he is facing in front of you, then you have a real problem.

"He was given too much space and it puts them 1-0 up.

"I don’t even know what I could say about the second goal to be honest, it was the story of the year.”

On the second half substitutes, he said: “I asked the guys to impact the game and all three of them did that.

"In that latter part of the match I actually really enjoyed watching the team and how we played.

"We pinned them in and we asked questions of them, at the back we defended from the front.”

Dowds’ header came from only a yard in front of goal, after Nesbitt nodded back across to the striker who has already signed a pre-contract with Partick Thistle.

"That’s where you want your number nine,” said Miller of the goal. “Anton is a brilliant player and we have missed him while he was out.

"There isn’t many games you will come back in when you are two goals down and it just wasn’t enough.”

With just five home wins all season long for Falkirk, he said it was not good enough for any club.

"Not winning two games since August isn’t good enough,” Miller said. “Having eighteen home games and winning five isn’t good enough.

"Your home ground should be your fortress and you should be aiming to win at least 80% of them if you want to challenge at the top end of a league table.

"Losing the amount of goals we have lost this season isn’t good enough."

The Bairns now finish the season away to Queen’s Park, who will be preparing for their shot at the promotion play-offs.